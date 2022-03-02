First National Financial (TSE:FN) Trading Down 8.5%

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.92 and last traded at C$40.30. 59,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 54,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.04.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

