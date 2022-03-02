First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

