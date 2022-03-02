First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $91.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Solar by 247.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.