First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $66.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Solar shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 79,175 shares changing hands.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

