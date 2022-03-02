First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:FAD opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.