First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FAD opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

