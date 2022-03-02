First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.