Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading 13.3% Higher

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 456,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 687,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.05 million and a PE ratio of -30.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19.

Get Fission 3.0 alerts:

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.