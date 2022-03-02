Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading 13.3% Higher

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 456,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 687,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.05 million and a PE ratio of -30.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19.
Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)
Featured Stories
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.