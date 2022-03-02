Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FIVN stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

