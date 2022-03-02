Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

