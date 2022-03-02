FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79.

