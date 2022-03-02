Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

FLO opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

