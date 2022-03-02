Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 5.7%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.76. 1,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,487,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,129,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

