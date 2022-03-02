Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.00) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £156.36 ($209.80).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 9,330 ($125.18) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,128 ($122.47) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £125.01. The stock has a market cap of £16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.62.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.