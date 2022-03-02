Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Flux has a total market cap of $345.71 million and $29.08 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00276842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00089009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000108 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 227,815,242 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

