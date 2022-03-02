FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,430 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 95,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.