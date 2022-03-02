FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $23,942,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $8,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,483,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,648. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.