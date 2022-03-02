FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 35,050.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPOD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 361.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.74.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.