FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,798. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

