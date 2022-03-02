Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.