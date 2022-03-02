Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 222,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,352 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several analysts have commented on FL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

