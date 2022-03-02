Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given Buy Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.12 million and a PE ratio of -83.33. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

