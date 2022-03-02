ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ForgeRock from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 2,153,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

