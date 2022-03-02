ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

