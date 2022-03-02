Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FVT opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

