Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

FVI stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.04. 859,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,338. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

