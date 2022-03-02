Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 1,127,247 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after acquiring an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

