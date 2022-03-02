Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

