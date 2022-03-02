Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

