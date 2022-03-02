Franklin R. Changdiaz Sells 1,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cummins by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

