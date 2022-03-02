Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $20.41 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.17 or 0.06679433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.47 or 0.99801365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,853,242,158 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

