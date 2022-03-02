Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.54) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.58).

FRES stock opened at GBX 724.80 ($9.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.39). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

