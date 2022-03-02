FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 206,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter.

