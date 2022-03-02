Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.92

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.92 ($39.24) and last traded at €35.50 ($39.89), with a volume of 207177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €36.34 ($40.83).
The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.61.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)
