Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($53.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €27.34 ($30.72) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.46.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

