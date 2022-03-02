Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($53.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €27.34 ($30.72) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.46.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

