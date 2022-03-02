Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
TEAM stock opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.
About Atlassian (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.