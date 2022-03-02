Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

