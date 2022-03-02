Fulton Bank N.A. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

