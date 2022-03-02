Fulton Bank N.A. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

