Fulton Bank N.A. Has $919,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

