Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,419 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,301 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

