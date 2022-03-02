Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 357 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.