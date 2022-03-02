Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTOO stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 2.20% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

