Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 3,038 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 20,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $55.29.
