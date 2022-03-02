Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,125,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

