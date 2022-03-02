Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

