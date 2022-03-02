Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

