FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clearway Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,859,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

