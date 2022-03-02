FY2022 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immersion in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

IMMR opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 7,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

