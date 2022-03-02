FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Boosted by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.