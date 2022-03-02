FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Boosted by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
