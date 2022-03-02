FY2022 EPS Estimates for Petrofac Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrofac in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

