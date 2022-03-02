FY2022 EPS Estimates for Petrofac Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrofac in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.
