FY2023 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Increased by Truist Financial (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after buying an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 456,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

